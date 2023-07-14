Queen Camilla shown her place

Queen Camilla will not get the same benefits former consort Prince Philip continued to receive even after his retirement.

A report in UKY's Daily Express said on Friday that she will not receive a Parliamentary annuity and King Charles will have to pay for her expenses,

The report said that her predecessor as consort, Prince Philip, was paid £359,000 a year until his death in April 2021.

Commenting on the report royal correspondent Richard Palmer said he thinks, Philip’s annuity was retained as a mark of respect for the service he had given over the years, and was paid even after his retirement from public duties.

"I think resurrecting a separate payment for the consort now would be seen as a mistake.," he added.

Under the provisions of the Sovereign Grant Act, the payment of Parliamentary Annuities for members of the Royal Family ceased with the exception of the annuity for The Duke of Edinburgh, late Prince Philip.

The Sovereign Grant Act 2011 is the Act of the Parliament of the United Kingdom which introduced the Sovereign Grant, the payment which is paid annually to the monarch by the government in order to fund the monarch's official duties

King Charles and Camilla were crowned in a historic coronation in May, months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.