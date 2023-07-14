Here's what we know about Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann

This picture shows Rex Heuermann, a US architect and suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders. — Youtube/Bonjour Realty

Rex Heuermann was arrested on Long Island and charged with the infamous Gilgo Beach murders. Heuermann described himself as a "troubleshooting" architect with a knack for persuasion.

According to sources who spoke to The Post, Rex Heuermann, 59, was captured by a special task force investigating the killings on Friday as police surrounded his home in Massapequa Park.

When he was finally captured, it had been at least a year since he had been on the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force's radar, according to one source.

Heuermann appeared to be "an average guy who had a family and went to work," according to Barry Auslander, a 72-year-old neighbour, who made the observation on Friday.

“He grew up here. I never thought he was anything but a businessman,” he said.

Since 1994, when the first bodies in the related Long Island homicides were found, Heuermann has operated his own Fifth Avenue-based company, RH Architecture Design. Currently, its president is Heuermann.

“I’m a troubleshooter born and raised on Long Island,” the portly, dark-haired architect told a French YouTuber last year of his work mostly helping companies deal with New York City’s Department of Buildings.

He also stated that his father, whom he described as a cabinet maker and "aerospace engineer who built satellites," had inspired him to become an avid furniture maker.

“I have one tool that’s pretty much used in every job — a cabinet maker’s hammer,” he said of both his furniture-making and consulting.

According to The Post, RH Architecture Design did not respond to messages left early on Friday and quickly removed its president's biography.

Rex Heuermann was unveiled as the suspect for the Gilgo Beach murders after it was reported that New York City authorities arrested a Long Island suspect linked to the murders, ending a decade-long search for a serial killer who killed ten young women.

The investigation into the matter is being led by Suffolk County police and the Suffolk County district attorney.

Police discovered eleven sets of human remains on a Suffolk County highway after searching for Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker.

The search led to the discovery of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Additionally, Jessica Taylor's remains were also found, and in 2011, Valerie Mack's remains were found.

The search continues as authorities identify two more remains from Nassau County.