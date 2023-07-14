BTS’ Jungkook’s fans are angry over interview with Variety

Fans of Jungkook were quite irritated from the start due to Variety's emphasis on using a translator

Fans of the K-pop group BTS are upset after they claimed that Variety asked Jungkook inappropriate questions during an interview. The singer made his much anticipated solo debut with the track Seven on July 14.

Fans of the singer were quite irritated from the start due to the publication's emphasis on using a translator for the interview, seemingly putting unnecessary focus on the group's issues with the English language.

After the interview was fully released, fans took issue with several of the questions throughout the interview. Some of the "offensive" questions included implications of fans focusing on certain members in the group more, Jungkook's solo debut being rigged to be successful due to other the other members' success as well as the sexual lyrics in his new song.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their anger at the questions, with one fan writing: “so the variety interviewer that interviewed jungkook tried to imply that jimin and jungkook aren’t friends, ask a question with racist undertones about latto and disrespect jungkook because of the language barrier?”

While another claimed: “this whole interview with variety is basically them trying to gaslight jungkook into saying that armys are streaming bots and seven’s success will be inorganic bc of a “strategy” — just accept bts release good music and move on?? shocked but not surprised.”