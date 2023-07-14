‘Love Island’ exes Ekin-Su, Davide have awkward reunion at ‘Barbie’ premiere

Ekin-Su and Davide laid eyes on each other at the premiere just a few feet away from Margot Robbie

Former Love Island stars and exes Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti had an awkward reunion at the Barbie movie premiere. The pair laid eyes on each other at the premiere in London just a few feet away from the film’s lead, Margot Robbie.

Ekin was seen mouthing the words "oh wow" as she saw Margot before she seemingly motioned to her former boyfriend to not come close to her. This distant interaction happened after Davide officially moved out of their shared apartment, bringing an end to their relationship.

The two could be seen standing in the same frame in a clip posted to TikTok as they enjoyed the premiere before Davide turned his back, ending any possibility of an interaction.

After announcing their breakup on Instagram, the Love Island star was seen “sniffing a white suspicious powder” while in Ibiza as he later told his fans that he had been going through a “difficult” time.

A source who spoke to MailOnline claimed:

“Davide spent the beginning of the week moving out of the London flat he shared with Ekin. He's had a terrible time since their split from having to find a new place to live back in Manchester and the added stress of being betrayed by someone he trusted while on holiday. Davide and Ekin have always loved the excitement of film premieres and attending them together, so it was a sad moment to be at the Barbie opening but not as a couple. He's now gone home to Italy to spend some much-needed time with his family.”