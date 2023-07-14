David Beckham and daughter Harper enjoy Pizza night at Miami Slice

David Beckham and daughter Harper share a special bond and it is too cute to handle.

The father-daughter duo spent a lovely time together as they were seen enjoying pizza at Miami Slice on Thursday evening.

David has shared a lovely picture that captures his bonding with her adorable kid who has recently turned 12 as they tucked into their food together.

Sharing the sweet snap on his Instagram story, the footballer captioned the post 'Sooooooooo good,' as he then went on to upload a clip of the chefs making the pizza.

Clearly a big fan of the Italian speciality, the star uploaded a series of snaps focusing on the restaurant's pizza as he zoomed in on a slice captioning the pic 'Great pizza even better people.'

The snaps come after the family recently enjoyed a trip to Disneyland for Harper's 12th birthday as the Beckham's daughter enjoyed a whirlwind of celebrations.