Simon Cowell moves into new house, quietly quits London

American Idol judge Simon Cowell is making a brave move after a string of home invasions.

According to the latest report shared on DailyMail TV supremo sold his £45 million mansion in Holland Park and quit London.



Cowell made a tough move as it was not easy for him to shift to a new place from the capital where he had lived most of his life.

Cowell, 63, has told friends that he no longer feels safe in Central London, and quietly sold his house, with the deal being completed a few days ago.

He, his partner Lauren Silverman and his son Eric, nine, have already started a new life in the country.

Cowell endured a string of alarming events at the imposing cream-painted house which he owned for 16 years, including home invasions by two intruders — one of whom stole £1million in jewellery.

Last month it was alleged that a criminal gang had sold the exact lock to his front door — which left him shocked and horrified. He had spent £500,000 on security measures for the home, only to discover that a security expert had offered to sell a decoder which could unlock the steel front door 'in seconds'.