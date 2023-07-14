Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s real finances unearthed: ‘Its enough money’

Experts have just brought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s financial situation under scrutiny.



Insights into the couple’s financial records and their current standings has been shared by the writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue.

She broke it all down to Sky News Australia, during one of their most recent and candid chats.

Per Ms Krakue’s claims, “I don't think anyone should worry about the Sussexes being able to finance themselves.”

Mainly because she feels the duo have ‘more than enough’ to fund the lifestyle of their choosing.

After all, “That's what happens when you sign there massive multi-million dollar deals with powerhouses like Netflix and Spotify.”

She also went on to note that, “I'm sure they have a way to fund their lifestyles for three lifetimes." Mainly in light of the fact that Prince Harry on his own is also an increasingly wealthy man.

Before concluding, Ms Krakue also added, “Harry as an individual has quite a high net worth and Meghan was a moderately successful actress as well. The reality is that they're far from a poor couple and I think they will be fine for many years.”