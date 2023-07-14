Lee Evans surprises fans with warm interaction during rare outing

Retired comedian Lee Evans was seen making a rare public appearance in London on Tuesday years after quitting his showbiz career. Evans was spotted walking with his wife Heather Nudds.
The couple had a reservation at The Delaunay restaurant.
Evan wholeheartedly waved toward excited fans who were stunned to see their favorite comedian actor making a rare public appearance after five years.
He was wearing a stone-grey two-piece with a blue button-down shirt.
He had a pocket of the same color as his shirt displayed over his coat and his eyes were covered with tinted-blue sunglasses, reports Metro.
He chose to walk around in a pair of grey canvas trainers with brown laces.
Heather was seen matching the vibe of her husband in a maxi dress pairing it up with a cream-colored blazer. She elevated her height block heels of pink color.
In a conversation with Jonathan Ross on his chat show at that time, he said, "I want to go and see my wife, she deserves my time. I have been working solidly. I am knackered. This is it..."
The former star announced his retirement in 2014, leaving fans shocked, to spend more time with his family consisting of his wife Heather Nudds and daughter Mollie.
