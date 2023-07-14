Christian Pulisic joins AC Milan in £20m transfer from Chelsea

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 18: Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States in the first half against Canada during the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League final at Allegiant Stadium on June 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.—AFP

In a significant transfer deal, Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has completed a £20 million move to Italian club AC Milan. The 24-year-old American international has inked a four-year contract with the Serie A side, with the option for an additional year.

Pulisic, who scored 26 goals in 145 games for Chelsea and played a crucial role in their 2021 Champions League final victory over Manchester City, found himself surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge. In his final season, he managed to find the back of the net only once, leading to limited playing time.

Speaking at his unveiling news conference, Pulisic expressed his excitement for a fresh start at AC Milan: "It was a difficult last few seasons with Chelsea. For whatever reason, I wasn't getting the opportunities I wanted. For me, joining a big team like this is a brilliant opportunity to step away and have a new beginning."

Chelsea confirmed Pulisic's departure through an official statement, extending their good wishes and gratitude for his contributions during his tenure with the club. Pulisic originally joined Chelsea in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund in a £57.6 million transfer, making him the most expensive North American player at the time. He has also earned 60 caps for the United States national team.

The move to AC Milan reunites Pulisic with former Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who also made a recent switch to the Italian club. This summer, Chelsea has experienced a significant overhaul of their squad, bidding farewell to several established first-team players.

Notable departures include Kai Havertz's move to Arsenal, Mateo Kovacic joining Manchester City, and Mason Mount's transfer to Manchester United. Cesar Azpilicueta has departed for Atletico Madrid on a free transfer, while Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and N'Golo have ventured to the Saudi Pro League, signing with Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al-Ittihad, respectively. The changes reflect a major reshaping of Chelsea's lineup for the upcoming season.