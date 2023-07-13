Michelle Obama shares thoughtful responses from young girls in honour of Malala: Video

Michelle Obama has recently shared thoughtful responses from young girls around the world for Malala Yousafzai.



Taking to Instagram on July 12, Michelle, who received first Emmy nomination this year for Netflix’s The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey, posted a video in honour of Malala Day.

In the clip, girls from different countries revealed how Nobel Peace Prize winner inspired them in life.

In the beginning of the clip, one girl from Namibia said, “Malala courage inspires me and helps me believe in my own courage.”

A young girl from India said that Malala’s “courage” and “determination” inspired her who “fought for the right to education, even in the face of great danger”.

Another girl from Uganda mentioned that “the confidence to support young girls, the next future and encourage about positive effects of education” was her inspiration.

The former First Lady wrote in the caption, “In honour of #MalalaDay, we asked a few members of the @GirlsOpportunityAlliance from Namibia, India, Nepal, Guatemala, and Uganda to tell us why Malala inspires them—and I just love their responses.”



In the end, Michelle added, “Thank you @Malala for all that you do for girls around the world!”

After her post, Malala responded, “Love these messages.”

One user commented, “Girl power!! More so with the power of education… you go girl.”

“Girl Pioneers prove that educated girls can create a better world for all!” another added.