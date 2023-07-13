King Charles branded ‘royal geisha’: ‘Walked behind everyone for years’

Royal experts believe King Charles was nothing more than a ‘royal geisha’ before he got his chance at the British throne.

Daniela Elser issued these accusations against the King of England.

She shed light on everything during a candid conversation with News.com.au where she admitted, “For more than 50 years, Charles was like a sort of royal geisha, always following a few steps behind his mother and then later his wife, metaphorically speaking.”

“He was always the ‘and’ – as in, ‘and here’s Charles too’,” the expert also went on to note.

Before his ascension to the throne, “He never got top billing and was never the HRH the public really wanted to see”.

Most ended up “viewing him with a sort of curious suspicion as he nattered on about conservation, 15th century Tuscan architecture and why the designer of the Tate Modern should be exiled to the Orkneys.”

“So maybe now that Charles has a crown, a throne and the security code for the Houses of Parliament side door, he doesn’t want his more popular son stealing any of his limelight.”

Or “Maybe he wanted to be congratulated for his decades of assiduous work on green issues, to bask in the glow of the praise of the gathered big names at Windsor.”

“Still, whatever the ‘why’ might be here – why William was not part of this meeting – his absence needs to be filed under ‘M for Mistake’ in the palace files, right next to ‘Moet, Orders’, ‘Markle, Meghan’ and ‘Michelangelos, questionably acquired.”