Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs clinch 'Best Team' at 2023 ESPY Award

Kansas City Chiefs. — Twitter/@Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have another reason to rejoice as the Super Bowl victors clinch yet another accolade — the 2023 ESPY Award for Best Team.



This feat completes a clean sweep of the team's three nominations, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes bags the award for Best NFL Player and Best Male Athlete.



"It was an incredible season. There was many ups, many downs,” Mahomes said after bagging his second award.

He appreciated his teammates, coaches, and "the guys that are here".

"I go back to camp next Tuesday, so this is a great award," he said.



In 2023, the athletes of the successful team have achieved numerous remarkable feats, including securing a global championship, being honoured at the White House, participating in a glamorous ring ceremony, and more.

Even though Mahomes recently emphasised the need to progress, the Kansas City Chiefs sought to claim one final accolade before the onset of training camp.



Through their successful journey in three games during January and February, the team has emerged victorious over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, and Philadelphia Eagles, ultimately securing a world championship.

This exceptional year is one of the franchise's best, as it bestowed upon the Chiefs their third Lombardi Trophy and granted Mahomes and Reid the second rings of their illustrious careers.

As the new season approaches, the win offers an acknowledgment for the team.

