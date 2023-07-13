Kourtney Kardashian exposes growing baby bump as she enjoys her babymoon

Kourtney Kardashian's growing baby bump was back on full display as she enjoyed her babymoon.
On Wednesday, the 44-year-old TV star drew attention to herself by embracing the current trend for cut-out pink dress with a flirty hat in images shared to Instagram.
The dress was unusual as it featured a generous cut-out in front which made ample room for her burgeoning baby belly. It also had large bead accents in red, black and yellow for a fun summer feel and one strap over her shoulder and neck. There was a daring slit up one leg too.
'Aloha,' she wrote in her caption as she let fans know the image was taken in Kauai, Hawaii at the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in Princeville.
She has been in Hawaii all week and has already been spotted in a cute little bikini while on the shore.
The star has been on a babymoon in Hawaii with 47-year-old husband Travis Barker this week. She was also with her cousin Natalie Zettel.
The reality TV star - who already has daughter Penelope, 10 and sons Reign Aston, eight, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick - is expecting her first child with husband Travis.
Travis shares three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.
