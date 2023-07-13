 
Kourtney Kardashian exposes growing baby bump as she enjoys her babymoon

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker

By Web Desk
July 13, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian's growing baby bump was back on full display as she enjoyed her babymoon.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old TV star drew attention to herself by embracing the current trend for cut-out pink dress with a flirty hat in images shared to Instagram.

The dress was unusual as it featured a generous cut-out in front which made ample room for her burgeoning baby belly. It also had large bead accents in red, black and yellow for a fun summer feel and one strap over her shoulder and neck. There was a daring slit up one leg too.

'Aloha,' she wrote in her caption as she let fans know the image was taken in Kauai, Hawaii at the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in Princeville.

She has been in Hawaii all week and has already been spotted in a cute little bikini while on the shore.

The star has been on a babymoon in Hawaii with 47-year-old husband Travis Barker this week. She was also with her cousin Natalie Zettel.

The reality TV star - who already has daughter Penelope, 10 and sons Reign Aston, eight, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick - is expecting her first child with husband Travis.

Travis shares three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.