Critics urged to avoid targeting Meghan and Harry's daughter

Online criticism on Meghan and Harry's children have drawn strong reaction from a royal observer who says children should be kept away from the couple's feud with the royal family.

The supporters of the British royal family known for attacking Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to avoid targeting the couple's children.

The request came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Fourth of July parade with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

The royal fans poked fun at the daughter of the US-based royal couple and accused Harry and Meghan of copying Charlotte's dress.

Royal observer Emilie said the backlash and comparisons between Princess Charlotte and Lili is despicable.

"People are criticizing a two-year-old child for wearing red shoes and standard dress that are commonly worn by millions of children worldwide."

She said making fun of a little baby for "having slightly messy hair" is incredibly toxic.

"It doesn't matter who her parents her, or how much you dislike them. She is just a child who hasn't done anything to deserve these comments. Comparing her to her cousin is unfair and unnecessary," the royal expert added.