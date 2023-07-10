Weight-loss injections to be reviewed for suicidal side effects

This representational picture shows a measuring tape tangled around a person's hand. — Unsplash/File

Following information that the injections were associated with suicidal thoughts and self-harm among users, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has stated that it is reviewing some weight-loss injections.

Wegovy, Saxenda, and other medications that help people reduce their appetite will be investigated by the EMA after Iceland, a member state, informed it of three cases.

Suicidal behaviour is not listed for "these prescription drugs," despite the fact that product leaflets mention suicidal thoughts as a potential side effect, the BBC reported.

"The EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), which is conducting the review, will consider whether other treatments in same broader category of medicines, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, also need assessing," the British broadcaster reported.

The pharma regulator will initially evaluate the hazards associated with the treatment, which includes semaglutide or liraglutide.

"The review is being carried out in the context of a signal procedure raised by the Icelandic Medicines Agency, following three case reports," an EMA official said.

"A signal is information on a new or known adverse event that is potentially caused by a medicine and that warrants further investigation.

"The case reports included two cases of suicidal thoughts: one following the use of Saxenda and one after Ozempic.

"One additional case reported thoughts of self-injury with Saxenda.

"The EMA will communicate further when more information becomes available."