Vanessa Bryant shares adorable photos of Disneyland trip on daughter Capri’s birthday

Vanessa Bryant celebrated her youngest daughter Capri's fourth birthday by sharing some adorable snapshots from a family trip they took to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, last month.

The Bryants, who live in Southern California, traveled across the country to enjoy the theme park.

In one of the photos Vanessa shared, she is seen wearing pink-and-yellow Minnie Mouse ears while holding Capri on her lap, who was adorned with a tiara, kissing her on the cheek in front of Cinderella's castle.

The series of pictures also includes images of cake pops of Disney characters and a group photo of Capri's sisters, Natalia (20) and Bianka (6), all dressed in personalized Disney-themed birthday shirts for the birthday girl.

Vanessa Bryant, who is 41 years old, also shared a picture of herself and her nephew, Justin Gonzalez, on a ride, and the family enjoyed a stage show featuring Donald Duck while at the popular park.

Kathy Hilton, a star on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, expressed her admiration with heart-eyed emojis in the comments section, while celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe commented "favorite Disney princesses."

The family's joyful moments come after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, the girls' father, and their 13-year-old sister, Gianna, along with six other passengers in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California in January 2020.

Vanessa and her three daughters continue to honor the basketball legend's legacy, which was commemorated earlier this year at the TCL Chinese Theatre.