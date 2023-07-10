Suleman Shehbaz, others acquitted in money laundering case

Suleman Shehbaz. — AFP/File

The special court central Lahore Monday acquitted Suleman Shahbaz, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son, and all other accused named in the Rs16 billion money laundering case registered with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).



The court issued its order on pleas filed by Suleman and others accused in the case seeking their acquittal. The prime minister's son was present alongside his counsel before the court at the time of the announcement.

The premier's son, who returned to Pakistan in December last year after a four-year self-exile in London, was not only accused in the aforementioned case but was also nominated in an assets-beyond-means reference. Suleman was declared a proclaimed offender in both the cases.

Ahead of his arrival, the Islamabad High Court restrained both the FIA and NAB from arresting him.

The FIA, this January, cited a lack of proof and cleared him in the sugar mills case.

Meanwhile, the FIA has submitted the answers to the 27 questions related to the case in the court.

The judge, Bakht Fakhar Behzad, inquired regarding those involved in the inquiry of the money laundering case. FIA's lawyer told the court that the inquiry was conducted by a joint investigation team headed by the late FIA official Dr Muhammad Rizwan.

When the judge questioned whether the FIA has recorded the statement of any witness during the entire investigation, the agency's investigating officer remained silent.

After the court asked if any action was taken against those who kept changing their statements during the course of the inquiry, the FIA official replied in the negative.

Proceeding further, the judge asked if there was any proof in FIA's seven-volume evidence. "Tell me straight away, don't makeup stories, I have read it all. I will send all the FIA people to jail now, remember this. I want an answer, what proof of crime was there with the challan?"

Suleman's counsel, Advocate Amjad Parvez, maintained that the case is baseless and he had spoken against it. The court then asked, under whose pressure the case was filed.



The prosecutor said that there was no direct evidence and Suleman Shehbaz was declared accused in the light of the form used to open the account.

The FIA official was questioned by the court about possessing the authority to investigate the case. He responded by saying that the inquiry was conducted under the money laundering act.

The court asked him whether any institution made any complaints to him regarding remittances. The prosecutor said the FIA has powers to investigate money laundering.

The former FIA officer said that the agency took action in light of the sugar inquiry commission.

When the court asked about the number of sugar mills involved in the case, the ex-FIA officer said that an inquiry was made against all the sugar mills in Pakistan. He added that the former federal government had asked for action against the sugar mills of Jahangir Tareen, Khusro family and Sharif family.

The court then asked what action was taken against the Khusro family and Jahangir Tareen. The former FIA officer said he was not the investigator of these cases, so couldn't tell.

Later, the court acquitted all the accused including Suleman in the money laundering case.



Speaking to the media outside the court, the premier's son said that the case continued for seven years. "Thanks be to Allah that the facts came before the people, today by the grace of Allah we have been exonerated."