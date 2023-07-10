Amitabh Bachchan promotes 'Project K' in recent meet and greet session at 'Jalsa'

Amitabh Bachchan pens gratitude note along with a video of his interaction with fans outside Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan promoted his upcoming mega film Project K during his latest interaction with fans outside Jalsa residence.

Big B looked extremely graceful even though he was not wearing anything fancy, just his comfy sweatpants and Project K jacket.

On Instagram, the Sholay actor shared a video of his fans cheering and chanting his name. A huge crowd of people can be seen surrounded by Jalsa just to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor.

The 80-year-old actor also penned a small gratitude note for his fans along with the video.

He wrote: "Eternal love for them that come... they be the cause for my become. The hands that meet in symbolic union... my gratitude for one, and the honor and grace of the other."

Prior to this, Big B also expressed his feelings in a message on July 9 about achieving a milestone. He completed 11 years of daily blogging on Tumblr.



To celebrate the occasion, the Piku actor wrote: "9 July... is 11 years since starting to Blog from Tumblr... it be a rowdy and messy buddy at times... but it remains a home... a home that unites us all... warm loving understanding... for once an Ef, always an Ef... and a bit of nostalgia."

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan’s Project K is slated to release in 2024. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in vital roles, reports Pinkvilla.