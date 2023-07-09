Paris Hilton stuns in a rhinestone-studded catsuit at the Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone

Paris Hilton turned heads with her dazzling appearance at the Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone on Saturday evening.

The 42-year-old socialite embraced her inner Formula 1 driver with a rhinestone-encrusted blue and white jumpsuit adorned with the logo of the renowned hospitality giant.

Preparing for her DJ performance at the opening party of the British Grand Prix, Paris added a touch of glamour with silver boots that elevated her height and complemented her ensemble.

She completed her stylish look with matching sunglasses and swept her blonde hair into a high ponytail, allowing loose waves to cascade gracefully.

Paris Hilton's makeup was nothing short of glamorous, as she opted for a full face transformation. Her smokey eye makeup accentuated her features, while glossy nude lipstick added a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance.



Later on, with arms raised in anticipation, Paris took the stage for her set on the hotel's rooftop, set against a backdrop of shimmering silver tinsel. Her vibrant presence and stunning attire surely added an extra sparkle to the evening's festivities.