'Mission Impossible' star reveals why she sports an eyepatch

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust is set to be in action in Mission Impossible 7. But her never-seen-before eyepatch in the film's trailer caught much attention.
Stopping by at Hey U Guys podcast with her co-star Simon Pegg, the Dune star revealed the reason behind the one-eye look.
"You'd think that the reason for the eye patch is a cool one. It is not, alas."
To which Pegg cheekily asked, "It's because you can't wink, isn't it?"
"It's because I can't ******* wink," Ferguson confessed.
"He lined up the shot, I took it, I was ready, I was breathing, and he goes, 'Now close your eye,' and I went [makes funny face attempting to wink]. He went, 'No, close the onerr444 eye.
Okay, other shot. Other angle. Close the eye.' [Makes funny face again] 'Can we get an eyepatch? Anyone?' There's nothing more to it than that."
The 53-year-old also said, "But out of circumstances, beautiful things are That's Mission all the way ... We hit an obstacle, we pivot, and the pivot always makes it better."
Kourtney Kardashian showcases her baby bump on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg's new social media platform
Kim Kardashian stuns in a bold pink outfit, including see-through pants, during a beach bike ride
Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school students during their production of the iconic film "Mean Girls"
Many royal experts noted that Kate Middleton was the most talked about royal than Charles after his coronation ceremony
Joan Collins opens up about her love life, discussing her penchant for younger partners
Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's nude scene in 'Joy Ride' highlighting her involvement in the scene