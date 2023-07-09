Biden to meet King Charles and PM Sunak in brief UK visit

King Charles (Left) and US President Biden.. telegraph.co.uk

President Joe Biden is scheduled to embark on a brief visit to the UK in an effort to reinforce the close relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The highlight of the trip will be Biden's meetings with King Charles and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The discussions will revolve around important matters such as climate change and the upcoming NATO summit.



During his visit, President Biden will hold a low-key meeting with Prime Minister Sunak at Downing Street. The meeting marks the fifth time the two leaders have engaged in discussions within just a few months. Their previous agreement, known as the "Atlantic Declaration," focuses on collaborating on advanced technologies, clean energy, and critical minerals.

Prime Minister Sunak underlined the importance of alliances amid the current challenges to physical and economic security. He said, "The UK is Europe's leading NATO ally, we are the United States' most important trade, defense, and diplomatic partner." Additionally, he highlighted the UK's significant role in supporting Ukraine on the battlefield.

President Biden will also have the opportunity to discuss climate issues with King Charles during their meeting at Windsor Castle. The monarch has been a long-time advocate for climate action, and Biden has previously praised his leadership on this crucial subject.

After his visit to the UK, President Biden will proceed to Lithuania for a key NATO summit and then to Helsinki for a meeting with Nordic leaders.

This visit signifies the Biden administration's efforts to mend strained relations with the UK after disagreements during the previous leadership. The focus on important global issues like climate change and security highlights the shared commitment between the two nations.

Biden's visit holds significance as it aims to further strengthen the alliance and collaboration between the US and the UK. The meetings with King Charles and Prime Minister Sunak serve as opportunities to address critical topics and reaffirm the commitment to working together on shared goals.