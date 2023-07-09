Not me: UK TV presenters rebut claims of paying teen for explicit pics

From left to right: Rylan Clark, Gary Lineker, and Jeremy Vine. Deadline.com

Multiple TV presenters on British television, including Gary Lineker, Rylan Clark, and Jeremy Vine, have denied being the unnamed presenter accused of paying a teenager for explicit images.

The allegations surfaced after reports claimed that an unidentified top TV star paid over £35,000 for sexually explicit pictures from the teenager when they were 17 years old. The mother of the alleged recipient blames the presenter for her child's addiction to crack cocaine.

In response to the allegations, Gary Lineker spoke out on Twitter that he is not involved. Rylan Clark and Jeremy Vine also took to social media to deny being the accused presenter.

Piers Morgan commented on the claims, suggesting that the identity of the presenter will have a significant impact on Britain once revealed.

Gary Lineker responded to the allegations, clarifying on Twitter: "Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me."

Rylan Clark expressed his denial on Twitter as well, saying: "Not sure why my name's floating about, but re that story in The Sun - that ain’t me babe. I’m currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths."

Jeremy Vine joined the list of denials, assuring his followers on Twitter: "Just to say I'm very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday — whoever the 'BBC Presenter' in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain't me."

The mother of the alleged victim complained to the channel and urged the management to make the presenter stop sending money, as the funds allegedly fueled her child's addiction to crack cocaine.

A spokesperson for the television network asserted that they take all allegations seriously and have processes in place to deal with them. They actively seek further information and conduct investigations if necessary, even if no contact is made by the involved parties. The TV network also said that it would act appropriately if new information arises.

Sympathetic Twitter users expressed their support for Rylan Clark, reassuring him of his genuineness and urging him not to worry about the unfounded accusations.

The identity of the accused BBC presenter remains undisclosed, and the investigation continues that will have significant consequences for Britain.