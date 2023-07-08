Hayley Atwell shuts down ‘weird’ Tom Cruise romance speculation

Hayley Atwell has recently shut down weird romance rumours with Tom Cruise.



The actress, who stars with Tom in the seventh instalment of Dead Reckoning Part One, confessed that the speculations about their romance were “weird” and they “upset” her.

Speaking to The Independent, Hayley said, “I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumours, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it’s not what I’m about’.”

The actress told the outlet, “Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?”

“It's upsetting,” she remarked.

Hayley also revealed that she had her discussion with Tom on this issue.

Hayley mentioned, “When I’ve talked to him about it, he’d be like, ‘You know exactly who you are. You know what you’re about.’”

“And that is the only thing that matters. It doesn't matter what people think of you, if you are in integrity with yourself, if you know what your value system is,’” added the actress.

Meanwhile, Hayley got engaged to songwriter and composer Ned Wolfgang Kelly in April.

Earlier in July, the actress was also spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring as she attended the Mission Impossible premiere in Sydney.