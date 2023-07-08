'The Mandalorian' star Katee Sackhoff discusses episode length

During an interview on her podcast, Blah Blah Blah, Katee Sackhoff, known for her role in The Mandalorian, discussed the shorter duration of episodes in the Star Wars show.



Speaking with Bryce Dallas Howard, who directed on The Mandalorian, Sackhoff explained that the complexity of the production process and the collaboration of numerous individuals contribute to the length of time it takes to shoot the show and why episodes may appear shorter to viewers.



Sackhoff highlighted the multitude of moving parts involved in creating The Mandalorian, including elements like animatronics, visual effects, practical effects, and the combined efforts of engineers, artists, and various professionals.



"They’re always so confused why it takes so long for us to shoot and why the episodes are, in their minds, so short. And I’m like, 'There are so many moving parts to this that you have no idea.'"

Though the average episode runtimes have ranged from around 30 to 42-and-a-half minutes, Sackhoff emphasized that the intricate nature of the show necessitates extensive time and resources to bring it to life successfully.