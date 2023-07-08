BBC host gets defensive on Twitter amid accusations of paying teen for graphic pics

BBC Radio 2 presenter, Rylan Clark. — Twitter/@Rylan

A BBC radio host vehemently defended himself on social media in the wake of reports that a BBC presenter allegedly paid a teen more than £35,000 for graphic images.

A BBC Radio 2 broadcaster named Rylan Clark criticised the accusations on Twitter after learning that his name was associated with the case, according to the Mirror.

"Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in The Sun - that ain't me babe. I'm currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths," he warned.

Last night, according to reports, an unidentified BBC presenter allegedly paid money to a teenager in exchange for graphic photos when they were 17 years old.

The teen's mother claims that the money was used to fund her son's addiction to crack cocaine, and she holds the unnamed presenter responsible for "destroying her son's life."

The alleged presenter is not expected to go on air anytime soon, according to the BBC, but the organisation is reportedly looking into the claims and has reaffirmed its commitment to treating them seriously.

Responding to the report, a BBC spokesperson told the Mirror: "We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them. As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this. That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

"If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop. If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes."