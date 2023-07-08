Tom Cruise sends internet into meltdown with fluent Hindi amid ‘M:I 7’ promotion

File Footage

Tom Cruise impressed his fans yet again by speaking fluent Hindi during recent interview amid Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning promotions.



In a clip which has since went viral on the internet, the Hollywood hunk can be seen winning hearts as he spoke Hindi with the interviewer.

“Is there anything you cannot do?” the interviewer asked the Top Gun star while praising him for his speaking French in the action packed seventh installment of his upcoming film.

She added, “While I am hearing speak French, I am like, ‘Oh my gosh, is he going to speak in Hindi with me when I see him?”

To this, Cruise responded, “If you want me to speak in Hindi with you, I will. Let’s try,” after which the host asked him to repeat the sentence after him.

“Namaste, aap kaise hain? (Hello, how are you?)," Cruise repeats after the interviewer impressing her along with his millions of fans across the globe.

The video attracted views from the handsome hunk’s fans with one commenting, “Too cute! Best I’ve seen so far!” while another added, “That laugh is classic. Always was, always will be.”

“Love this, he’s so down to earth,” another fan chimed in.

One comment read, “You would expect him to be a stoic actor who is always immersed in his process given his career and dedication to his craft but what makes him hundred times amazing is how fucking delightful he is. Not one dull moment when he does press. I AM READY FOR THIS MOVIE!”

The seventh installment of the action-thriller will hit the theaters on July 12th, 2023 with Part two of the movie slated to be released in 2024.