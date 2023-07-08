Idris Elba shares how he got to DJ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

Idris Elba took on the role of the DJ at the wedding reception of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held at their Frogmore Cottage - their Windsor residence at the time.

The Luther actor, 45, detailed how he landed the role during an appearance on the Smartless podcast.

The British actor revealed that he would share pleasantries with the Duke in passing when they were out about in town. However, one day, the royal made a request for him to take in a special role for his big day.

“I was DJ-ing in all these clubs where Harry would show up and he was like ‘Yo’ and I’m like ‘Yo.’ And then at one point he was like, ‘Listen man, I’m getting married.’ I was like, ‘Yo! That’s amazing,” Elba told the show hosts. Then, Harry told him: “I want you to DJ.”

The star agreed to the proposition, but he had one stipulation: “I was like, ‘I don’t do requests!’” Elba said.

The Harder They Fall actor attended the couple’s wedding in May 2018, and he did indeed DJ at a reception afterward which was held at Frogmore House.

According to Us Weekly, the actor notably played Luther Vandross’ Never Too Much during the affair while Meghan danced with her girlfriends, a source confirmed.

Elba has been a DJ on the side for years. He has previously made club appearances under the name DJ Big Driis (or Big Driis the Londoner) and even co-produced a track on Jay-Z’s 2007 album, American Gangster.