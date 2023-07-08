Kendall Jenner seen partying with French footballer Kylian Mbappé

Kendall Jenner was seen partying with the famous footballer amid dating rumours with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny surfaced online.
Jenner was spotted dancing with handsome French footballer Kylian Mbappé at billionaire Michael Rubin's star-studded 4th of July party in The Hamptons on Sunday.
The supermodel, 25, looked sensational in a plunging white mini-dress as she partied with the athlete on the packed dance floor.
Kylian, 24, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain F.C, captains his country's team and is worth $180 M, was also dressed in white as per the party's theme and could be seen slowly swaying to the music beneath huge disco balls.
The pair previously met back in March when Kendall watched the footballer play in Paris before sharing a snap of him alongside sister Kim's son Saint, seven.
The footballer was previously linked to model Ines Rau, 33.
