British TV star under investigation for allegedly paying teen for explicit images. representational image from Unsplash

A top British TV host is being investigated after allegedly paying a teenager for explicit photographs.

The Sun reported that the TV presenter, who remains unnamed, paid the young person tens of thousands of pounds while they were 17 years old. The British television, where the presenter works, is looking into the allegations and the star is currently not scheduled to appear on air in the coming days.

According to sources, the presenter in question allegedly provided £35,000 in exchange for explicit images from the teenager. The recipient's mother claims that her child used the money to fuel a crack cocaine addiction. The identity of the presenter has not been disclosed. The TV's spokesperson noted that they are actively investigating the claims and seeking further information.



The furious mother expressed her anger towards the presenter, saying, "One time he had sent £5,000 in one lump. The money had been in exchange for sexually explicit photographs of my child." The recipient of the payments reportedly went from being a "happy-go-lucky" teenager to a drug addict.

The teenager's mother lodged a complaint with the television on May 19. The family of the teenager pleaded with the television management to intervene and ask the presenter to stop sending money. The family holds the presenter responsible for the destructive impact on their child's life.

The messages containing explicit images allegedly began in 2020, with the sender reportedly revealing his identity and even sharing pictures of himself at work.

The TV spokesperson reiterated their commitment to taking allegations seriously and thoroughly investigating them. They explained that if they receive new information or contacts related to the case, they will act accordingly. The internal processes of the management guide their actions in response to such incidents.



This investigation underscores the seriousness with which the television management approaches allegations of misconduct involving its employees. The TV aims to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all individuals associated with its programmes and services.