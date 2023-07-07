VIDEO: Double-decker bus crash in Manhattan, NYC injures 80 people

In a harrowing incident on Thursday night in New York City, a double-decker tour bus collided with a public bus, injuring dozens of people.



Passengers reportedly screamed as the Topview New York City-operated open-top coach "T-boned" a bus near Gramercy Park in Manhattan at around 07:00 pm after flying through a red light.

According to reports, the buses were crowded when the accident occurred. Paul Hopper of the fire department revealed that a total of 31 patients were taken directly to hospitals, while dozens more received care there.

Despite the severe crash, none of the injuries posed a life-threatening risk.

According to New York City Transit President Richard Davey, the coach was moving "so quickly" that it struck the bus twice.

"There were 20 New Yorkers on the X27 [public bus] just trying to get home this evening when this tour bus behind us seemed to have blown a red light and T-boned our bus. As I understand, it was going so fast, it actually hit it twice," he said.

"A good [bus driver] was banged up, but with no life-threatening injuries, thank goodness," he said.

"But [it] certainly was a harrowing moment for him and you know, a harrowing moment, frankly, for the other 26 or so passengers on the big bus behind us," he added.

Both vehicles have sustained severe damage. Pictures taken at the scene of the collision revealed significant damage to both cars, with the tour bus' front window being totally destroyed.

Numerous passengers suffered from "cuts, bruises, scrapes, some suspected fractures, and some head and neck injuries, as well," according to Hopper.

Some of the injured had to be lowered to the ground using ropes by emergency personnel, who had to climb ladders and break windows to reach them.

According to passenger Ishrak Jahan, who spoke to CBS, he saw the bus "barreling towards" him.

"I heard the lady next to me scream, so I looked up and I saw this bus barreling towards us," he said. "I just saw glass everywhere for a second. It was honestly like I was in a movie, I saw blood."