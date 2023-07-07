Trump's valet pleads not guilty to assisting him in hiding classified documents

Former President Donald Trump photographed along with his White House-era valet Walt Nauta. The Washington Post

In a high-profile case involving former President Donald Trump, his aide Walt Nauta has entered a plea of not guilty in relation to charges of concealing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida residence.

Nauta, who worked as Trump's valet during his time in the White House, appeared in court and hired a new defense attorney to represent him.

The indictment against Nauta and Trump, which was unsealed in June, alleges that they unlawfully retained national defense information and obstructed justice by hiding classified documents. Prosecutors claim that Nauta, under the direction of Trump, moved boxes of documents with classification markings to prevent them from being found during a search by a Trump lawyer and federal officials.

Nauta's arraignment had been postponed twice due to difficulties in finding a local Florida lawyer, but he has now secured representation from criminal defense attorney Sasha Dadan.

Nauta, a retired Navy chief petty officer, faces charges including conspiracy and making false statements.

During his court appearance, Nauta smiled but did not make any statements. The former aide's defense attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, and the reading of the indictment was waived. The trial date for both Nauta and Trump remains uncertain.

The case has drawn attention as Trump is the first former president to face federal and state charges. He is also facing a separate case in New York related to a reimbursement made for a hush-money payment to a porn star.

The defense team intends to vigorously challenge the charges and present a strong defense for Nauta.

The prosecution has relied on surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago, which reportedly shows the movement of numerous boxes just days before federal investigators visited the estate to retrieve records. While some portions of the search warrant have been unsealed, others remain redacted to protect grand jury secrecy rules and investigative sources.

With the high stakes involved and the spotlight on the former president, the case against Trump and his aide will continue to unfold. As the legal proceedings progress, both sides will present their arguments, and the court will ultimately determine the outcome of the charges.