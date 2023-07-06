Meta launches Twitter rival, Threads, with real-time conversations

The logo of Threads is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying the logo of Twitter in Ankara, Türkiye, July 04, 2023. /CFP

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has officially launched a new app called Threads, aiming to compete with Twitter's real-time conversations.

The app, available in 100 countries for iOS and Android users, offers a space for users to engage in discussions about various topics and connect with like-minded individuals. With a familiar layout resembling Twitter, Threads allows users to follow their favorite creators, build a loyal following, and share their ideas and creativity with the world.

One standout feature of Threads is its 500-character limit for messages, encouraging concise and direct communication. By linking their Instagram accounts, users can customise their profiles and follow the same accounts they follow on Instagram. The app also integrates Instagram's aesthetic and provides the option to share posts directly to Instagram Stories. Verified Instagram accounts automatically receive verification on Threads, and users can choose to make their Thread accounts public or private.

Threads enters the market as a formidable rival to Twitter, posing a significant threat due to Meta's extensive resources and massive audience. In contrast, Twitter has been facing challenges, including recent outages and temporary limitations on the number of tweets users can read. Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, sarcastically commented on the situation, highlighting Meta's supposedly superior management. The rivalry between Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg seems to intensify, with both taking jabs at each other on social media.

As Meta continues to expand its reach and develop new platforms, it aims to regain Twitter's growth trajectory. In response to Meta's initiatives, Twitter has been making its own moves to encroach on Meta's domain. The addition of encrypted messaging and the promise of future calls demonstrate Twitter's aspirations to compete with Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, both owned by Meta.

With Meta's launch of Threads, the competition between the two tech giants becomes even more fierce. While Twitter holds its ground as a popular platform, Threads offers users an alternative with its emphasis on real-time conversations and a unique blend of features from Twitter and Instagram.