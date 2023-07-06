New changes to US citizenship test spark concerns for non-native English speakers

Immigrants hold American flags and listen to the national anthem during a naturalization ceremony at the district office of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: AFP

The US citizenship test is undergoing updates, raising concerns for immigrants with lower levels of English proficiency.

The proposed changes by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) include the addition of a speaking section to assess English skills, according to The Associated Press. While some argue that these modifications will make the test more challenging and stressful for immigrants, others believe it is essential to ensure language proficiency for citizenship.



The citizenship test serves as one of the final steps towards becoming a US citizen and requires legal permanent residency for several years before application. The current test evaluates speaking ability by asking personal questions that applicants have already answered in their paperwork. However, the new test aims to show applicants photos of everyday scenarios and prompt them to verbally describe them.

Critics argue that this new speaking section, based on visual prompts rather than personal questions, may disproportionately affect individuals who learned English as adults and struggle with pronunciation. Heaven Mehreta, an Ethiopian immigrant who recently passed the test, expressed her concerns, saying, "For me, I think it would be harder to look at pictures and explain them." Shai Avny, who immigrated from Israel, added that the new speaking section could increase the stress levels of applicants, particularly those for whom English is not their first language.

Furthermore, another proposed change is the transformation of the civics section from an oral short-answer format to a multiple-choice format, making the test more challenging in terms of language proficiency and test-taking skills. The current test requires applicants to answer six out of ten civics questions correctly, chosen from a bank of 100 questions. In the proposed format, applicants would need to know all five US wars fought in the 1900s to select the one correct answer from the options provided.

Critics argue that the changes could make the test harder for individuals with limited English literacy, including refugees, elderly immigrants, and those with disabilities that affect their test performance. They note that learning to read and write in English can be particularly challenging for those who did not have the opportunity to complete formal education.

The USCIS justifies the proposed changes as reflecting best practices in test design and standardising the citizenship test. They plan to conduct a nationwide trial in 2023 to gather public feedback and involve external experts in reviewing the results before implementing the changes, potentially by late next year.

The ongoing debate highlights the balance between ensuring language proficiency and inclusivity in the citizenship process. While some argue for a stricter test to promote integration and civic engagement among new citizens, others question the necessity of extensive historical and government knowledge and suggest that even natural-born citizens may not possess such information.

The changes to the US citizenship test present an opportunity to reflect on the country's values and expectations from new citizens, balancing language skills, historical knowledge, and inclusivity to create a fair and comprehensive assessment process.