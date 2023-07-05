The New Boy’s director reflects on his working experience with Cate Blanchett

The New Boy’s director Warwick Thornton has recently reflected on his working experience with Cate Blanchett in their upcoming movie.



On July 5, the actress along with her director appeared on Sunrise to promote their latest movie venture where Thornton also disclosed, “what Cate is really like to work with” via Daily Mail.

Thornton jokingly described Blanchett as imitating “devil horns above his head”, however, he then said, “It's Beauty and the Beast.”

“It started with absolute fear,” continued the movie-maker.

Thornton stated, “I mean, Cate Blanchett, cinema is still alive because of this rock star.”

“It started with fear but obviously that was completely erased,” shared the Samson and Delilah director.

Thornton mentioned that he “utilised a fast-paced approach to directing”, and it’s amazing how Blanchett would keep up with him.

Earlier, Blanchett spoke to Courier Mail and explained the downside of being a world-famous actress when it comes to her homeland, Australia.

“The worst thing for us as an actor in Australia is getting in the back of the cab and a cabbie asking ‘what do you do?’”

Blanchett admitted, “You're constantly having to fight for the space or to justify the fact that you have the right to actually be an artist in Australia.”

Talking about how Australian celebrities are hailed overseas, the Tar actress pointed out, “Yet overseas, our culture is celebrated and sung and praised but we don't often do it internally.”

Meanwhile, The New Boy is slated to release in cinemas across Australia on July 6.