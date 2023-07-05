VIDEO: Haris Rauf enjoys qawali night as his wedding festivities begin

Wedding bells are finally ringing for Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf as the festivities for his big day have begun, it emerged Wednesday, with a video from one of the events.



The 29-year-old cricketer was seen enjoying qawali night with his friends and family.

Rauf had tied the knot with the love of his life Muzna Masood Malik in a Nikah ceremony in December last year, and now he is set to bring his bride home in a few days.

As the events for the couple's wedding officially began, exuberant dancing and qawali were the centre of attention at a fun night for Rauf and his close family members.

The groom was all smiles in the video.

It must be noted that the majority of the players from the Pakistan team will also attend Rauf’s wedding, which is said to be on Friday.

Pakistan squad has assembled in Karachi for a training camp ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka this month.

However, the players will be released from the camp on Friday evening to attend Rauf’s wedding in Islamabad. They will reassemble in Karachi on Saturday and will leave for Sri Lanka, via Dubai, on the same day.