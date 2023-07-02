Jannat Mirza regrets not being able to act in two major Pakistani dramas

Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza. — Instagram/@jannatmirza_

Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza recently said that she regrets not being able to act in two major dramas — Parizaad and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

Her comments came while speaking during an interview with a local news channel during which she talked about her content on TikTok and future plans.

Mirza, who is the internet celebrity with the most followers, said that she couldn't accept the offers as she was in Japan at that time.

"I was asked to play Kubra Khan's character in the drama Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and Ushna Shah's character in Parizaad," the TikToker said during the interview.

"I was in Japan at that time and they told me that I would have to come to [Pakistan] for the audition. I still regret it and I wish I was in Pakistan at that time," she added.

Mirza also said that she doesn't think that she would have played the character better than Kubra and Ushna as both of them have been working in that field for a long time.

"However, if I had tried, maybe the viewers would have liked my [acting] too," she expressed.

The TikTok star further said that she believes she couldn't compete Kubra, adding that both the dramas were "very good".

However, Mirza also said that she has some scripts for different dramas and that people might see her make her debut in the drama industry soon.

Jannat Mirza is a 22-year-old TikToker who has 22.8 million followers and 660.3 million likes on TikTok and 4.4 million followers on Instagram. She has acted in two movies Tere Bajre Di Rakhi and Dil Mod De.