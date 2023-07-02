Brian Cox spills the tea about future of Turner Classic Movies

Brian Cox has recently spilled the tea about the future of Turner Classic Movies (TCM).



Cox revealed that he was “horrified” at the thought TCM network could be shutting down and Warner Bros. Discovery might be ready to “pull the plug”.

“I’ve just written a thing for Facebook because I’m horrified,” he told Above the Line.

Interestingly, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson set up a meeting with CEO David Zaslav to express why TCM was so important, they were assured the network was not going anywhere.

“The head of Warner Brothers, once they get rid of TCM/Turner Classic Movies, which I think is one of the most vital resources — and certainly Robert Osborne set that up, and the five gals who run it now,” stated Cox.

The Succession alum revealed, “I mean, who’s an expert on film? I just love that sense of who we are, where we’ve come from, and our history.”

“It’s vital to me that we see that and live it,” he added.

Reflecting on cinema and TCM, Cox explained, “For me, the history of cinema, the watching of it, and the way that TCM presents it are incredible resources because they really make me understand how far we’ve travelled.”

“But also how far we haven’t travelled. You know, we’ve travelled technically, but in terms of the truth of acting, there are no more true players than Spencer Tracy or Katherine Hepburn. And you see them together in what they create, so the cinema has always been vital to me. Absolutely vital,” he concluded.