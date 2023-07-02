Paddy and Christine McGuinness reunite for a rare show of unity for the sake of kids

Paddy and Christine McGuinness put their differences aside to come together and watch their children’s game on Friday.

They announced their separation a year ago. The Top Gear host, 49, and Christine, 35, are parents to Penelope, 9, and twins Felicity and Leo, 7.

Christine shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram to showcase the special day.

She captioned the pictures: 'Proudest mummy at Sports day. Not only did my fabulous trio take part, they actually enjoyed it!

She ended the post with a sweet message: 'Leo, Penelope, Felicity. Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think and loved more than you will ever know' followed by a world emoji.

Paddy also posted on his social media from the same location.

Christine and Paddy had announced their split in June of last year, but have continued living together for their three children, who all have autism.

Opening up on her unusual living arrangement with her ex-husband Paddy, Christine previously admitted: 'I don't know life without him.

The pair have revealed they still live together with their kids in an effort to protect them.

Talking to OK! magazine, Christine spoke about the arrangement and admitted she didn't know how long it would last.

She said: 'It's certainly not a long-term or forever plan.

'It's much like any parent really – juggling jobs and children. We definitely don't want to upset them or change anything too quickly, and for me as well.'