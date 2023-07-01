Good news: WhatsApp annouces an easier way to transfer data between phones

The picture shows a WhatsApp logo. — Unsplash

WhatsApp, the world-renowned messaging application, on Friday officially rolled out a new way to transfer chats between phones with similar operating systems.

The recently-announced method for migrating data between phones works through a QR code, and the only thing users need is a local Wi-Fi connection.

However, to transfer chat history, both devices must be turned on and connected to the same Wi-Fi network.



Step-by-step guide on how to transfer chats:



1. Open WhatsApp on the old device and go to Settings > Chats > Chat transfer.

2. Once you complete this step, a QR code will appear.

3. Scan the QR code from the new phone.

The data is encrypted and shared only between the two devices over your local network, making the QR code-based method more secure than third-party solutions.

This is the first time the company is introducing a local transfer method for transferring data. Previously users could only use cloud backups for migrating data between devices. However, then too, the transfer required a similar operating system — iOS or Android.

It must be noted, however, that while WhatsApp does support iOS to Android and Android to iOS migration, both methods are slightly more complicated.

Earlier this year, the messaging platform also announced that it was rolling out a multi-device feature for a single account, enabling users to access their chats on multiple devices.