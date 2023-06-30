Meghan Markle has ‘reputation for telling untruths’: ‘No one wants near her’

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for constantly spouting untruths that no one wants to hear.



These allegations against the Duchess of Sussex have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to News.com.au, she fears the Duchess of Sussex “has lost all credibility” among the US public.

So much so that “People won’t believe it because she has a reputation for telling untruths or exaggerating hugely, so it doesn’t make any sense.”

She shared everything with GB News, and went as far as to say, “They are seeing here [United Kingdom] and in America and other countries that she’s not talented. She’s no good. She tells lies.”

Ms. Levin fears this reputation may extend to the Duchess’ four book deal, since it may turn out to be a ‘disaster’.