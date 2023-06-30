Meghan Markle has ‘reputation for telling untruths’: ‘No one wants near her’

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for constantly spouting untruths that no one wants to hear.
These allegations against the Duchess of Sussex have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.
According to News.com.au, she fears the Duchess of Sussex “has lost all credibility” among the US public.
So much so that “People won’t believe it because she has a reputation for telling untruths or exaggerating hugely, so it doesn’t make any sense.”
She shared everything with GB News, and went as far as to say, “They are seeing here [United Kingdom] and in America and other countries that she’s not talented. She’s no good. She tells lies.”
Ms. Levin fears this reputation may extend to the Duchess’ four book deal, since it may turn out to be a ‘disaster’.
"Cruel Summer", song from Taylor Swift’s 2019 LP "Lover", was her "pride and joy" and her "favourite"
Although Gunn has skipped the event before, his absence this year will be more notable
Tom Cruise talks about riskiest scene in seventh installment of Mission Impossible movie
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle wanted to be "queen bee", an expert has claimed
Zoe Saldana discusses her character in her husband’s directed movie
Maddie Ziegler explains her relationship with Sia and what she meant to her