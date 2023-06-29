Brazilian football fan passes his wealth to Neymar Jr in will. — football365.com

In a truly extraordinary act of devotion, a passionate Brazilian supporter decided to bequeath his entire wealth to none other than soccer superstar Neymar Jr.

While it may seem unconventional to leave everything to a wealthy sports figure, this anonymous fan firmly believes that Neymar is a deserving recipient due to his admiration for the national team and Brazil's football legacy.

In an interview with local media outlet Metropoles, the fan revealed the deep connection he feels with Neymar, stating, "I have a great affinity for Neymar. I see a lot of myself in him. We both have experienced defamation, value our families immensely, and our relationships with our fathers bear striking resemblances, especially since I have lost mine." These shared experiences motivated the fan to officially include Neymar's name in his will.

As the fan's health has been deteriorating, he found himself without an heir to entrust his belongings. Fearing that his possessions would end up in the hands of estranged relatives or the government, he saw Neymar as the ideal beneficiary.

Despite prior unsuccessful attempts to directly transfer his assets to the soccer sensation, the fan opted for the legality and security of a formal will, which was duly signed by a notary's office in Porto Alegre.

Neymar, who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is widely recognised as one of the world's highest-paid athletes, with estimated earnings of $85 million for 2023, according to Forbes. However, the fan insists that his decision was not solely based on Neymar's financial success but rather his character.

"Above all, I know he is not driven by greed, which is increasingly rare these days," the fan expressed, highlighting Neymar's admirable qualities.