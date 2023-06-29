Kai Havertz joins Arsenal in major transfer from Chelsea

Transfer Update: Arsenal set to Bolster squad with German Kai Havertz signing.—The Sun

In a significant transfer move, Arsenal has finalised the signing of forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a deal worth around £65 million. The 24-year-old German international has committed to a "long-term deal" with Arsenal, returning to London after spending three years with Chelsea following his £71 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen.

The transfer fee for Havertz includes potential add-ons that could further increase the total amount. Havertz showcased his abilities last season by scoring nine goals for Chelsea and played a pivotal role in their success. Throughout his career, he has amassed 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances and notably delivered the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

Arsenal's acquisition of Havertz represents a significant boost to their forward line, demonstrating their determination to strengthen the squad. The talented German forward brings experience, versatility, and goal-scoring prowess, which Arsenal hopes will contribute to their aspirations in domestic and European competitions.