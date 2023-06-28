K-pop group Fifty Fifty file for contract suspension from agency

They have filed for a provisional disposition that will suspend the validity of their exclusive contracts

The K-pop group Fifty Fifty has filed for a suspension of their contracts from their agency ATTRAKT. The four members released an official statement on 28th June through their legal representative BARUN.

They have filed for a provisional disposition that will suspend the validity of their exclusive contracts, claiming that the company had violated their terms. The full statement can be found below:

“This is an announcement from law firm BARUN, the legal representative of FIFTY FIFTY’s Saena, Keena, Aran, and Sio.

Through their legal representative, the four members filed an application for provisional disposition suspending the validity of their exclusive contracts to the Seoul Central District Court on June 19, and the trial is currently underway. This is due to the fact that ATTRAKT violated contract terms and took actions that resulted in the destruction of a relationship based on trust.

Despite our young age, the four members have tried our best to think and behave independently. After sufficient discussion with our parents, we came to raise the issue with the help of our legal representative. Nevertheless, ATTRAKT is not listening to the voices of the members, saying that it was an attempt to extort the members by an external force and arbitrarily disclosing the reason for a member’s surgery without consulting with her while they are unable to clearly explain their breach of contract. The members were highly disappointed and frustrated seeing this situation.

The members are well aware of how important this period is and are aware of the concern of many people around them. When we first started training, we were determined to become artists who could make a positive influence. We, the four members, did not go along with or maintain silence about wrongdoings. Without falsehood and without external pressure, we made this decision just to take the high road of our own.

At least going forward, We request that ATTRAKT does not defame the FIFTY FIFTY members anymore at least going forward.

The four members just want to go back to the fans who support us as soon as possible. Even after this, we promise that we will become more independent and diligent artists.

Thank you.”

The members can be seen in the music video for their smash hit song Cupid: