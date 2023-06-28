Elon Musk trains for highly anticipated cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg

This picture shows Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the middle of an impromptu fight with podcaster Lex Fridman. — Twitter/@lexfridman

Elon Musk reportedly began training in mixed martial arts in apparent preparation for a fight with Mark Zuckerberg, whom he challenged to a cage fight earlier this week.

After the Meta CEO accepted Musk's challenge, the Tesla CEO was seen Wednesday pinning podcaster Lex Fridman to the ground while they were practising.

In a different picture, Musk was seen throwing Fridman over his shoulder and to the ground.

Fridman wrote on Twitter: "I did an impromptu training session with Elon Musk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic."

He continued: "It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely... I'm there for them, no matter what."

Musk replied that "the walrus," a term he has coined to describe his signature move of lying on top of his opponent, was "coming together pretty well".

Prior to this, the tech billionaires engaged in verbal sparring after reports surfaced that the Facebook founder may be launching a Twitter rival.

After learning that the Facebook founder had been practising martial arts, Musk last week issued a challenge, raising tensions to a new level, according to The Telegraph.

Musk quipped: "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," prompting a quick response from Zuckerberg on Instagram: "Send me the location."