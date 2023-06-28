Meghan Markle 'hounded' Spotify with 'last-minute' podcast changes

Meghan Markle is called out for her rigid work practices.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently lost her whopping business arrangement with Spotify, lacked professionalism during her partnership with the streaming giant.

Expert Dan Wotton spills details about what actually went wrong with Meghan and Spotify in his column for Daily Mai, noting: ”It's not as if Spotify didn't try to get things going – they even helped build a studio in the couple's enormous Montecito mansion, of which their contract helped secure their mega mortgage.

"In exchange, they had Meghan hounding the company's top executives with requests for last-minute changes to her own podcast. In other words, she was every broadcaster's worst nightmare."

Meanwhile, Jeremy Zimmer, the chief executive of the United Talent Agency adds: “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent.

“And, you know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something.”

In a joint statement, they said they had "mutually agreed to part ways" and were "proud of the series we made together".