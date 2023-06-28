Trump faces $250m lawsuit over alleged asset value fraud

Donald Trump has recorded himself reciting the Pledge of Allegiance interspersed with a male voice choir singing The Star-Spangled Banner. AFP/File

Former President Donald Trump finds himself at the centre of a high-stakes legal battle as New York Attorney General Letitia James pursues a $250 million lawsuit accusing him and his family business, the Trump Organisation, of engaging in fraudulent practices related to asset valuation.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump deliberately inflated asset values between 2011 and 2021 to secure favorable terms from lenders and insurers. This latest legal challenge adds to the mounting scrutiny surrounding Trump's business dealings, potentially impacting his political future and financial interests.

"There is a mountain of evidence that shows Mr. Trump and the Trump Organisation falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for significant economic gain," asserted a spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James. "This decision allows us to hold him accountable for that fraud, and we intend to do so."

The civil case, filed in September last year, asserts that Trump's actions violated the law and seeks not only substantial damages but also a restriction on the Trumps from operating businesses in New York. Trump's adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit. The allegations presented in the case are poised to shed further light on the business practices of the former president and his family.

In response to the lawsuit, Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the allegations as part of a politically motivated "witch hunt." His lawyer, Christopher Kise, argued that the attorney general lacks the authority to intervene in private transactions that transpired years ago.

As the legal proceedings progress, the court's recent decision to reject Trump's attempt to dismiss the lawsuit represents a significant development. The case has been narrowed, with claims against Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, being dismissed due to a filing delay. However, the court's ruling maintains the potential for further investigation and potential consequences for the former president.

The lawsuit now awaits its next phase, with Justice Arthur Engoron of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan tasked with determining which parts can proceed. The trial is scheduled to commence on October 2, providing a crucial platform for both sides to present their arguments and evidence.

The outcome of this high-profile lawsuit carries substantial implications, not only for Trump's financial interests but also for his potential involvement in future political endeavors. As the legal battle unfolds, the spotlight remains fixed on the former president, as his actions and the allegations against him continue to shape the narrative surrounding his business legacy and political future.