Pierce Brosnan attends ‘The Out-Laws’ premiere with sons Paris and Dylan

Pierce Brosnan's sons Dylan and Paris joined him for the red carpet premiere of his latest film, The Out-Laws, on Monday night, making it a family affair.

The 70-year-old actor looked happy and content as he posed with his sons Dylan(26) and Paris(22), both of whom he shares with his wife Keely Shaye Smith. The premiere was held at the Regal LA Live theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

Pierce Brosnan was dressed in a stylish pale blue suit, while his musician son Dylan looked sharp in a suit and tie. Paris, on the other hand, opted for a more casual look, wearing a leather jacket.

The model was accompanied by his stunning girlfriend, Alex Lee-Aillón, who also attended the star-studded event.

Adam Sandler, Pierce's co-star in the movie, was also in attendance at the premiere and was accompanied by his wife, Jackie Sandler, and their 17-year-old daughter Sadie.

Sandler, who produced the film through his production company, Happy Madison, was representing the Netflix-distributed movie at the event.

The Out-Laws is a comedy that showcases a star-studded cast including Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, and Nina Dobrev.

The movie follows the story of DeVine's character, a bank manager who is about to get married to Dobrev's character.

However, things take a turn when his bank is robbed, and he begins to suspect her parents, played by Brosnan and Barkin.

The film is part of Sandler’s ongoing deal with Netflix to produce a series of movies for the streaming platform.



