Nicky Hilton looks stunning in white crop top at Marc Jacob’s Fall show

Nicky Hilton caught everyone's attention as she arrived among the high-profile guests at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 show in New York City on Monday.
The 39-year-old heiress appeared chic in a stylish all-white ensemble comprising of a lacy crop top and a matching skirt.
Although the outfit had a summery vibe, it also seemed appropriate for colder months as both pieces featured intricate snowflake-like patterns cut out from the fabric.
Nicky Hilton attended the Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 show at the New York Public Library with a star-studded group of guests that included Bling Empire: New York's Tina Leung, stylist and diner June Ambrose, model Ubah Hassan, Jacobs' fiancé Char Defrancesco (a former model), and makeup influencer Meredith Duxbury.
Nicky's outfit featured a cropped tank top with thick lacy straps made of layered circles, which accentuated her toned arms.
NickyHilton's top had intricate cut-outs that resembled a paper snowflake, revealing a lot of skin and leaving little to the imagination. The crop top had a short design that showcased the blonde beauty's toned midriff.
In contrast, her white midi skirt had a more modest dotted pattern at the top that expanded into larger patterns towards the hem, giving a more reserved look.
Completing her look, Nicky carried a small, boxy black handbag with an oval-shaped metal clasp.
She paired the handbag with pointy black heels that had white bows over the toes. Additionally, she tied back her long hair into a ponytail and secured it with a black bow.
Meghan Markle is seemingly keeping her next business move under wraps despite the swirling criticism by Hollywood moguls
Fans believe the viral foot scene in 'Barbie' has been shot with Computer-Generated Imagery
Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia got married in 2017
Chief Executive at United Talent Agency blasted Meghan Markle as ‘not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind...
Shirley has been dating the actor, 50, since 2019
One of the songs on the album is called "Something Real," for which he also provided a snippet featuring his vocals