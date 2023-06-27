Nicky Hilton looks stunning in white crop top at Marc Jacob’s Fall show

Nicky Hilton donned a stunning white crop top with a matching skirt to Marc Jacob's Fall 2023 show in NYC

Nicky Hilton caught everyone's attention as she arrived among the high-profile guests at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 show in New York City on Monday.

The 39-year-old heiress appeared chic in a stylish all-white ensemble comprising of a lacy crop top and a matching skirt.

Although the outfit had a summery vibe, it also seemed appropriate for colder months as both pieces featured intricate snowflake-like patterns cut out from the fabric.

Nicky Hilton attended the Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 show at the New York Public Library with a star-studded group of guests that included Bling Empire: New York's Tina Leung, stylist and diner June Ambrose, model Ubah Hassan, Jacobs' fiancé Char Defrancesco (a former model), and makeup influencer Meredith Duxbury.

Nicky's outfit featured a cropped tank top with thick lacy straps made of layered circles, which accentuated her toned arms.

NickyHilton's top had intricate cut-outs that resembled a paper snowflake, revealing a lot of skin and leaving little to the imagination. The crop top had a short design that showcased the blonde beauty's toned midriff.

In contrast, her white midi skirt had a more modest dotted pattern at the top that expanded into larger patterns towards the hem, giving a more reserved look.

Completing her look, Nicky carried a small, boxy black handbag with an oval-shaped metal clasp.

She paired the handbag with pointy black heels that had white bows over the toes. Additionally, she tied back her long hair into a ponytail and secured it with a black bow.