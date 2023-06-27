Putin condemns traitors behind failed rebellion as threat to Russia. AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the recent mutiny led by the Wagner mercenary group, while expressing gratitude towards those who prevented bloodshed and maintained national unity.

The rebellion, orchestrated by Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, threatened to destabilise Putin's longstanding authority, marking a significant challenge to his rule.

Addressing the nation in a televised speech, Putin labeled the organisers of the revolt as "traitors" who played into the hands of Ukraine's government and its allies. He highlighted the gravity of the situation, asserting that the rebellion posed a direct threat to Russia's existence. Promising punishment for those involved, Putin thanked the rank-and-file mercenaries for their restraint, preventing the situation from descending into chaos and violence.

"I want to express my gratitude to the commanders and soldiers of the Wagner group who avoided bloodshed," Putin noted, acknowledging the united front displayed by the nation during the crisis. His address focused on the resilience and patriotism of the Russian people, underscoring the futility of attempts to sow unrest within the country.

From the rebel leader's perspective, Prigozhin defended the short-lived insurrection, denying any intention to overthrow the Russian government. He taunted the military but stressed that his goal was to prevent the destruction of his Wagner militia and hold accountable the commanders responsible for mishandling Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Prigozhin regretted the necessity of engaging Russian aircraft that fired upon his fighters and claimed that their halt in operations near Moscow was prompted by the realisation that further violence would ensue.

The whereabouts of Prigozhin remained undisclosed, with no concrete information regarding the agreement that brought an end to the mutiny. His previous announcement of heading to Belarus under a deal brokered by President Alexander Lukashenko was left unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Putin refrained from mentioning Prigozhin directly, yet he attributed the attempted mutiny to Russia's enemies who sought to instigate internal turmoil and pit Russian soldiers against each other.

As the situation unfolded, Putin met with top security, law enforcement, and military officials, displaying a business-as-usual approach in the aftermath of the rebellion.

Additionally, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whom Prigozhin had demanded be sacked, appeared in a video reviewing troops in Ukraine, indicating his continued presence and support within the Russian military.

The tension between Prigozhin's Wagner Group and Russia's military hierarchy has long simmered throughout the ongoing conflict. The mutiny, which saw mercenaries briefly seize a military headquarters in Rostov before swiftly turning back, represents a culmination of this feud and the escalating discontent within the Wagner ranks.