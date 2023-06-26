7 PTI UC chairmen terminated for vote abstention in Karachi mayor poll

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday suspended the basic membership of seven more union committee (UC) chairpersons for abstaining from voting in Karachi's mayoral election.
So far, 24 UC chairmen of the PTI have been terminated for defying party directives of voting in favour of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) candidate Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman in the recently held poll for the city mayor.
The decision comes a day after PTI's Sindh chapter explled six UC chairpersons for the same reason as they failed to submit a satisfactory response over a show cause notice issued to them for not voting.
Over 30 UC chairpersons had refused to vote for Rehman, to whom the PTI had pledged support. As a result, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab was elected as Karachi's mayor.
According to the results, the PPP leader secured 173 votes, while the JI's Karachi chief bagged 160 votes.
PTI spokesperson said that PTI's Sindh President Haleem Adil Shiekh decided to suspend the basic membership of the UC chairmen at the suggestion of the inquiry committee.
An official notification has also been issued in this regard.
The spokesperson said that a letter had also been written to the PTI secretary general to terminate the basic membership of the seven UC chairmen.
The UC chairmen have been expelled in three phases. Initially, 11 UC chairmen had been terminated, six in the second phase and seven in the third phase.
In another incident, two thieves who had stolen a sacrificial goat died after their motorcycle collided with a truck
Seven-member SC bench will resume hearing of petitions filed challenging trial of civilians in military courts today
One of the meetings was with leading businessmen while a huddle also discussed Nawaz's return to Pakistan
LB representatives party membership “stands terminated immediately”, reads notice issued by Haleem Adil Sheikh
Met Office advises authorities concerned to remain alert; prevailing heatwave conditions are likely to subside from...
Karachi South SSP Asad Raza says woman's mother-in-law is being investigated, while search for husband continues